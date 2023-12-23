Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabamians expected to spend $18.74 billion during 2024 holiday shopping season

(WSMV)
By James Giles
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year, Alabamians are expected to spend $740 million more than they did last year for the holidays. The state retail association expects the pace to go through into the new year, and things show no sign of slowing down this weekend.

Former Alabama Retail Association chairman Ricky Bromberg says you can expect procrastinators out trying to get those last minute gifts all weekend. He says things won’t slow down for retailers until well after Christmas.

This weekend, it’s people getting last minute gifts. After Christmas, it’s folks making returns and exchanges. The Alabama Retail Association says this year, Alabamians will spend 4% more than they did last year for the holidays. In 2022, it was $18 billion, but this year that number is projected to scrape, if not pass $18.74 billion.

“Christmas is definitely the top selling season of the year. We’re busy. There’s a lot of occasions throughout the year, so we’re not solely dependent on it, but it’s obviously the biggest of all the general occasions of the year. Just the holiday time in December,” said Bromberg.

If you’re wondering who the biggest procrastinator is, Bromberg points out it’s typically men, who he sees shopping the most in the last few days before Christmas.

Final shopping days before Christmas

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

Both State Senator Merika Coleman and State Representative Juandalynn Givan believe more...
Two bills introduced to increase access to police body cam video in Alabama
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
‘This Is Alabama’ Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
They wanted to remind everyone that kids under 18 should not be downtown late at night without...
Mobile police cracking down on entertainment district curfew through the holidays