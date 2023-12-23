Advertise With Us
Austal USA receives Navy contract for Expeditionary Medical Ships

These "next generation hospital ships” will be manufactured in Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA was awarded a nearly $870 million contract for the final design and construction of three Expeditionary Medical Ships for the U.S. Navy.

The ships, deemed “next-generation hospital ships,” will be manufactured in Mobile on Austal’s aluminum manufacturing line following completion of the last expeditionary fast transport.

Officials say the ship is a cost-effective design providing a dedicated medical ship optimized to provide patient holding, stabilization, evacuation and transport.

