Austal USA receives Navy contract for Expeditionary Medical Ships

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA was awarded a nearly $870 million contract for the final design and construction of three Expeditionary Medical Ships for the U.S. Navy.

The ships, deemed “next-generation hospital ships,” will be manufactured in Mobile on Austal’s aluminum manufacturing line following completion of the last expeditionary fast transport.

Officials say the ship is a cost-effective design providing a dedicated medical ship optimized to provide patient holding, stabilization, evacuation and transport.

