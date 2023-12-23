Baldwin County awarded $900K grant Eastern Shore Trail pedestrian bridge

FAIRHPE, Ala. (WALA) - The last link in the Eastern Shore Trail will soon be added thanks to a grant from ALDOT for nearly a million dollars. The only break in the 22-mile-long pedestrian and biking trail is over Point Clear Creek at The Grand Hotel. The money will be spent on a pedestrian bridge there which is good news to those who use it.

A $910,000 ALDOT grant will allow Baldwin County to build a pedestrian bridge to link the Eastern Shore Trail across Point Clear Creek (Hal Scheurich)

“People coming this way, I can’t see them and if people are going that way, these people don’t have enough room to move over so I’ve had some close calls,” said Colton Coil.

Coil rides his bike along seven miles of the Eastern Shore Trail regularly and this one stretch over Point Clear Creak always worries him. The bridge is narrow. Cyclists and pedestrians have no choice but to share it with traffic or go onto private, Grand Hotel property to get across the creek where the trail picks back up.

“Getting across Point Clear Creak has been a challenge,” said Baldwin County Engineer, Frank Lundy. “It’s always been an idea and an understood need, but an idea without funding is just that…a good idea, so we’re very grateful that the funding opportunity has now come, and we can finally solve and complete the missing link here.”

Baldwin County, The Grand Hotel and Baldwin County Trailblazers, who came up with the vision for the Eastern Shore Trail 25 years ago came together to write the grant to ALDOT. The grant in the amount of $910,000 was awarded to fund the new pedestrian bridge with the County matching 20 percent.

This will complete the current trail which stretches from Spanish Fort, through Daphne’s Gator Alley, Fairhope’s bayfront and terminates at Weeks Bay Reserve. An engineering firm will begin working on a fitting design for the bridge over the next several months.

“As you see in the background, this is a very scenic location, a very historic location. We want to capture that feel,” Lundy explained. “We’re very mindful of those aesthetics and that will be incorporated.”

Countless people use the Eastern Shore Trail for recreation. Annabelle Algiers and her friend, Amelia Shane began walking the trail during COVID and never stopped. They see the new bridge as a huge benefit.

“I think that’s super exciting,” Shane said. “We’re always walking from downtown, all the way down to the bay. Grandmother lives on the bay. We love the bay.”

The addition of the pedestrian bridge will only add to the alure and make the trail complete. As for when the bridge will be finished, county officials said it’s a complex project and will take until late 2025.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.