A Christmas Miracle: Family spends first Christmas in their new home provided by Housing First

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family is spending their first Christmas in their new home.

Dezmar Tyson’s home in Mobile is merry and bright. Vivid lights cascade down her Christmas tree... but it hasn’t always been this way.

“It’s been one of the worst times of our lives,” said Tyson.

Like many others, Tyson has felt the strain of soaring prices everywhere.

“I’m employed, I’m educated, and I’m licensed in six states,” said Tyson. “I’m part of one of those groups of people- the class called the ‘working poor’ and as things go up, ends don’t meet. That’s where we were left.”

Earlier this year, she and her family were served a devastating eviction notice.

“I was left to move out in 14 days, and that’s when I reached out to Housing First and met with Mr. Mitchell. He’s been absolutely amazing and has worked with me through everything. This has literally been one of the worst times of my life,” she added.

Housing First is a local nonprofit organization that aids struggling individuals and families- specifically those facing homelessness or at risk of losing housing.

“We were selected to receive a grant from Jeff Bezos to help homeless families in Mobile,” said Derek Boulware, CEO of Housing First. “We ended up extending that over to some other agencies to help them with their programs. Then, with the remainder of the money, we developed a program that really didn’t exist in Mobile.”

Tyson is one of five families who enrolled in the new program, Day 1.

“It was a program designed to help the working-poor families, primarily those that are living in area-hotels, they’re struggling, their children are in the school system. It is getting someone in a place where they are self-sustainable. It’s not just for the immediate needs of today for their families but for the future of their families,” explained Boulware.

Tyson and her two children moved into their home on December 1. Her eyes welling with tears, Tyson says ‘grateful’ is an understatement.

“When I say they have literally come out and just helped us beyond any thank-you that I can say, I mean that. They have been here for us- I’ve not had to worry about anything,” said Tyson.

Tyson has an encouraging message for those who may be facing something similar.

“It’s hard out there for everyone. If you need help- ask for it. There are programs like Housing First out there that will help take some of this burden off of you. You don’t have to be alone, you don’t have to sweat everything out on your own,” said Tyson.

