Advertise With Us
Hire One

Inmate who died at Montgomery County Detention Facility now identified

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after an inmate’s death at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, the inmate now identified as Mauryce Jackson, 40, experienced a serious medical condition in the booking area on Thursday, Dec 21, around 10 p.m. The on-duty medical staff with the Montgomery County Detention Facility responded to the emergency.

Sheriff Cunningham stated that Medics from Montgomery Fire/Rescue were also on scene and rendered emergency care. However, efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

Jackson was pronounced deceased at the Detention Facility at approximately 10:39 p.m.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation responded to the facility and is now conducting a death investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

NOTE: This story has been updated to show that the inmate death occurred on Dec. 21, NOT Dec. 12.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

Both State Senator Merika Coleman and State Representative Juandalynn Givan believe more...
Two bills introduced to increase access to police body cam video in Alabama
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
‘This Is Alabama’ Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
Alabamians expected to spend $18.74 billion during 2024 holiday shopping season
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl