Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile police cracking down on entertainment district curfew through the holidays

They wanted to remind everyone that kids under 18 should not be downtown late at night without a parent or guardian.
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are cracking down on the entertainment district curfew this holiday season.

They wanted to remind everyone, kids under 18 should not be downtown late at night without a parent or guardian.

The Mobile Police Department said this is to keep safety the priority, and they will be checking IDs between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Shamyra Sylvester owns Ginger and Spice, a cold-pressed juice shop on Dauphin Street.

She hoped the curfew will be helpful, especially in larger crowds.

“I think the curfew makes sense, however, if we have more police kind of policing the area, that may make more sense because kids want to enjoy the holidays too, especially if you’re young,” said Sylvester. “Especially right up here on this corner, there’s topically some sort of policing situation around. It’s helpful, just if everybody’s safe.”

With weekend holiday attractions like the 68 Ventures Bowl, Sylvester said it will draw in a crowd.

“Whenever we are doing something cool and fun downtown, that’s what attracts everybody into the city, so I know it’s going to be a ton of people, which is also good for businesses here downtown,” she said. “We could use that.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

They wanted to remind everyone that kids under 18 should not be downtown late at night without...
Mobile police cracking down on entertainment district curfew through the holidays
Daphne PD still seeking armed robber who held up gas station
Daphne PD still seeking armed robber who held up gas station
Police say the pair kicked in an apartment door and stole cash and shoes.
Pascagoula PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspects
The operation targeted crime in the Dauphin Island Parkway area.
MPD’s ‘Operation Holiday Blitz’ nets drugs, gambling machines, 12 arrests
Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl