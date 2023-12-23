Mobile police cracking down on entertainment district curfew through the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are cracking down on the entertainment district curfew this holiday season.

They wanted to remind everyone, kids under 18 should not be downtown late at night without a parent or guardian.

The Mobile Police Department said this is to keep safety the priority, and they will be checking IDs between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Shamyra Sylvester owns Ginger and Spice, a cold-pressed juice shop on Dauphin Street.

She hoped the curfew will be helpful, especially in larger crowds.

“I think the curfew makes sense, however, if we have more police kind of policing the area, that may make more sense because kids want to enjoy the holidays too, especially if you’re young,” said Sylvester. “Especially right up here on this corner, there’s topically some sort of policing situation around. It’s helpful, just if everybody’s safe.”

With weekend holiday attractions like the 68 Ventures Bowl, Sylvester said it will draw in a crowd.

“Whenever we are doing something cool and fun downtown, that’s what attracts everybody into the city, so I know it’s going to be a ton of people, which is also good for businesses here downtown,” she said. “We could use that.”

