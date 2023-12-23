Monroe County authorities respond to reported hostage situation
Shots were fired at law enforcement, authorities say
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroeville Police Department responded to the scene of a hostage situation late Saturday morning, authorities said.
The incident happened in the Eastwood subdivision and the suspect fired shots at law enforcement, Sheriff Tom Boatwright said in a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story. FOX10 News is working to get more details.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.