MPD’s ‘Operation Holiday Blitz’ nets drugs, gambling machines, 12 arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A raid at a lounge on Navco Road earlier this week was part of the Mobile Police Department’s investigation into criminal activity in the vicinity of Dauphin Island Parkway.
FOX10 first reported on a raid at Micheal’s lounge on Navco Road Wednesday in which gambling machines were seen being removed.
In the last week, the Narcotics and Vice Unit’s investigation, dubbed “Operation Holiday Blitz,” executed a total of five search warrants in connection people involved in sale of drugs, as well as businesses found to be in possession of illegal gambling machines and permitting their use on their premises, according to MPD.
Authorities said the operation netted 10 gambling machines, 5 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, $1,937 in gambling-related funds, and $1,891 worth of drugs.
Those arrested in the operation included:
Drug Arrests:
Leslie Carter, 40
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (Warrant)
Samuel Montgomery, 44
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana First Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tinted Windows (Warrant)
Henry Thomas, 48
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Domestic Violence Third Degree (Warrant)
Tavelle Nelson, 34
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
John Magee, 43
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Kendrick Moore, 26
- Possession of Marijuana First Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Gregory Moore, 28
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- No Child Restraint (Warrant)
- Run Stop Sign (Warrant)
- Switched Tag (Warrant)
Darrell Wright, 47
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
- Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
Lenzy Barney, age 46
- Possession of Controlled Substance
Howard Johnson, 40
- Possession of Marijuana First Degree
Gambling Arrests:
Theodore Houze Jr., 54
- Possession of Gambling Machines
- Promoting Gambling
Ethel White, 31
- Promoting Gambling
- No Seatbelt (Warrant)
- Wrong Way on One Way Street (Warrant)
- Improper Lane Usage (Warrant)
- Driving w/ Learner’s Permit Only (Warrant)
Wanted Individuals:
- Daniel Johnson, 35
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Derrick Strait, 40
- Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
