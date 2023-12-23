MPD’s ‘Operation Holiday Blitz’ nets drugs, gambling machines, 12 arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A raid at a lounge on Navco Road earlier this week was part of the Mobile Police Department’s investigation into criminal activity in the vicinity of Dauphin Island Parkway.

FOX10 first reported on a raid at Micheal’s lounge on Navco Road Wednesday in which gambling machines were seen being removed.

In the last week, the Narcotics and Vice Unit’s investigation, dubbed “Operation Holiday Blitz,” executed a total of five search warrants in connection people involved in sale of drugs, as well as businesses found to be in possession of illegal gambling machines and permitting their use on their premises, according to MPD.

Authorities said the operation netted 10 gambling machines, 5 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, $1,937 in gambling-related funds, and $1,891 worth of drugs.

Those arrested in the operation included:

Drug Arrests:

Leslie Carter, 40

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (Warrant)

Samuel Montgomery, 44

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana First Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tinted Windows (Warrant)

Tinted Windows (Warrant)

Henry Thomas, 48

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Domestic Violence Third Degree (Warrant)

Tavelle Nelson, 34

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

John Magee, 43

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Kendrick Moore, 26

Possession of Marijuana First Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

Gregory Moore, 28

Possession of Controlled Substance

No Child Restraint (Warrant)

Run Stop Sign (Warrant)

Switched Tag (Warrant)

Darrell Wright, 47

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree

Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

Lenzy Barney, age 46

Possession of Controlled Substance

Howard Johnson, 40

Possession of Marijuana First Degree

Gambling Arrests:

Theodore Houze Jr., 54

Possession of Gambling Machines

Promoting Gambling

Ethel White, 31

Promoting Gambling

No Seatbelt (Warrant)

Wrong Way on One Way Street (Warrant)

Improper Lane Usage (Warrant)

Driving w/ Learner’s Permit Only (Warrant)

Wanted Individuals:

Daniel Johnson, 35

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Derrick Strait, 40

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

