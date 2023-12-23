Quiet conditions tonight and tomorrow, then expect rain in time for Christmas

(WALA) - Quiet conditions will continue tonight and tomorrow, but rain is expected to return just in time for Christmas. The highest chances of rain will be overnight on Sunday, with gradual clearing expected late in the day on Christmas.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will have perfect weather for last-minute shopping and other activities. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. These temperatures are a few degrees above average and will persist through Christmas For those heading to the campus of the University of South Alabama for the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday, the weather forecast looks great. Temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is no significant chance of rain during the game.

HOLIDAY FORECAST:

Christmas is likely to have rain, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. There is no threat of severe weather, but some areas may experience heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals will be around 2-3 inches.

On Christmas Eve, the day will start mainly dry, but showers will move in by the afternoon. The heaviest rain will occur overnight on Sunday, with some thunder possible. Rain will continue into Christmas morning but should end by the afternoon. The rest of Christmas day will gradually clear up.

