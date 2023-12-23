Quiet weather for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have one more day of quiet weather in store before Santa arrives with the gift of rain on the night of Christmas Eve. The rain chances will be highest overnight Sunday night, and gradual clearing will begin by noon the next day. The main impacts for us will be potentially heavy rain and some breezy conditions on Sunday night. Make sure to secure those Christmas decorations!

SATURDAY:

Today will feature perfect weather for last-minute shopping and other activities. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. These temperatures are a few degrees above average and will persist through Christmas.

For those heading to the campus of the University of South Alabama for the 68 Ventures Bowl at 6 this evening, the weather forecast looks great. Temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is no significant chance of rain during the game.

HOLIDAY FORECAST:

Christmas is likely to have rain, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. There is no threat of severe weather, but some areas may experience heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals will be around 2-3 inches.

On Christmas Eve, the day will start mainly dry, but showers will move in by the afternoon. The heaviest rain will occur overnight on Sunday, with some thunder possible. Also, on Sunday night, breezy conditions are expected. Some forecast models are showing sustained winds near 25 miles per hour, so make sure your Christmas decorations are secured well!

Rain will continue into Christmas morning but will likely end by the afternoon. The rest of Christmas day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures on Christmas will also be mild, in the 60s and low 70s.

AFTER CHRISTMAS:

After the 25th, temperatures will gradually fall. Highs by the end of the week will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cool start to the new year!

