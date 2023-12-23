Retired Sheriff published a book detailing the manhunt of Casey and Vicky White

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has published a book detailing the events surrounding one of his biggest cases.

Singleton who said his book “Manhunt: The Search for Vicky and Casey White,” is all about making sure this little piece of history will not be forgotten.

”It was the most difficult eleven days of my career,” Singleton said.

Rick Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County in April 2022 when former corrections officer Vicky White walked Casey White out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center and went on the run.

“It caught all of us totally off guard,” Singleton said. “It was just totally unexpected. I thought at best she was in serious trouble and at worst she was already dead.”

Singleton said he decided to publish this book in order to set the facts straight and give a new perspective on the incident. He said he also wanted to tell people about who Vicky really was apart from what she did that day.

“Other coworkers, like myself, feel betrayed,” Singleton said. “You know, it doesn’t change the fact of what she did, but I can’t look at one day of her career and judge her on one day. She was a great employee. I loved her like a sister. I just hated it ending for her like it did.”

Singleton said the book contains the history of both Casey and Vicky, Casey’s capital murder charge trial, the eleven days they were on the run and a special chapter diving into what it was like for Singleton as the Sheriff tracking them down. He said every last detail is important to what lead up to a story that made national and world-wide headlines.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” Singleton said. “Just all the factors, all the pieces of the puzzle came together that enabled her to do what she did.”

Singleton said he chose to write and release it now so that nothing from the investigation would be forgotten. He said as a history buff, the good, the bad and the ugly must be shared about the history of the area.

His book is already available to the public and it can be purchased on Amazon.

