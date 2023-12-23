‘This Is Alabama’ Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Christmas time boom-boom Friday in Mobile. The Greer’s “This Is Alabama” Mardi Gras parade rolled through the streets of downtown as part of the festivities surrounding the 68 Ventures Bowl.

The South Alabama Jaguars will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the game which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

