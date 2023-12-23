Advertise With Us
Two bills introduced to increase access to police body cam video in Alabama

Both State Senator Merika Coleman and State Representative Juandalynn Givan believe more access to police body camera footage is essential, especially in light of recent fatal police shootings. They have different thoughts on the matter.
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State Senator Merika Coleman and State Representative Juandalynn Givan believe more access to police body camera footage is essential, especially in light of recent fatal police shootings.

Although they have the same belief they have different approaches on the matter.

“It establishes an appeals process in the event that law enforcement fails to provide those recordings,” Coleman said.

“This was a difficult bill,” Givan said. “This was already difficult enough trying to get legislation.”

Coleman introduced a Senate bill which would allow police body cam recordings to become public record.

“Families and individuals have had challenges and problems being able to have access to body cam footage,” she said,

Givan said the bill is a non-starter and only meant to grab attention.

“What you saw yesterday was political posturing, capitalizing off the namesake of the dead for political purposes,” she said.

Givan has a moderate approach and has had previous success, already passing a bill this year making the recordings available to all parties involved and their families. Her new bill would go a step further, only allowing law enforcement to deny access to the footage if it “substantially interferes” with an investigation.

She said the best way for lawmakers to agree on body cam legislation, is to slowly increase access every year.

“You don’t just shove something down a person’s or party’s throat to get what you want,” she said. “But if you gently ease, like having your hand in a lion’s mouth, if you snatch it your arm is coming off.”

Both bills will be discussed by lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session.

