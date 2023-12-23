West Alabama state senator intends to tackle ‘porch pirating’ issues with pre-filed bill

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - This may have happened to you. You’re not at home and the delivery person delivers a package to your front door and you later discover a ‘porch pirate’ stole it. One west Alabama lawmaker intends to make this kind of theft a felony.

One national study suggests it’s quite common: 36% of Americans have had their packages stolen outside their front door. But one Alabama senator wants to pass a new bill that might discourage folks from taking those packages.

The so called ‘porch pirating’ bill has already been pre-filed less than 2 months before Alabama lawmakers begin a new legislative session in Montgomery.

“I have constituents who are working two jobs to pay for their children’s Christmas and while they’re working, the porch pirates are stealing their gifts from their home and it’s just time we do something about that,” said State Senator April Weaver, author of the bill.

And doing something about it could very well happen if Weaver gets her bill approved and passed. According to the senator, her bill would make ‘porch pirating’ a felony offense, punishable with up to 20 years in jail if the item stolen is valued over $2,500.

Weaver says the driving force behind the proposal is to discourage thieves from doing this.

“The important thing to remember is we are not changing the theft statue. We’re actually adding information into that bill. The only thing that we would be changing is adding a line that says ‘if someone knowingly obtains or assets unauthorize control over any item mailed or shipped to another person with the intent to deprive the intended recipient his or her property,” said Weaver.

Although the Alabama legislature doesn’t meet until February 6, Weaver says support for her proposal is growing.

“I have received a great amount of support from my colleagues. They are also having issues in their districts,” said Weaver.

In the meantime, security experts suggest you protect yourself by taking a proactive approach such as installing a doorbell video camera, requiring signature on delivery, and installing a porch lock box.

