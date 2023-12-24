Carpe Diem Santa Run raises $20,000 for charity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.

The 2-mile fun run is an opportunity to raise money for a local charity each year. Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Company, located on old Shell Road, partnered with Ransom Ministries for this year’s event.

Ransom Ministries helps people who spent time in prison and battle addiction or homelessness by giving them a chance to take apart electronics and get into the workforce.

More than 1,000 people participated in Saturday’s event, which featured a live DJ playing holiday music, giveaways, fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and other beverages.

Matt Armbruster, CEO and executive director of Ransom Ministries, and Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea owner Alan Tolson said they enjoy doing this for the community.

Saturday’s event raised nearly $20,000.

