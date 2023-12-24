Advertise With Us
Hire One

Carpe Diem Santa Run raises $20,000 for charity

The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.

The 2-mile fun run is an opportunity to raise money for a local charity each year. Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Company, located on old Shell Road, partnered with Ransom Ministries for this year’s event.

Ransom Ministries helps people who spent time in prison and battle addiction or homelessness by giving them a chance to take apart electronics and get into the workforce.

More than 1,000 people participated in Saturday’s event, which featured a live DJ playing holiday music, giveaways, fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and other beverages.

Matt Armbruster, CEO and executive director of Ransom Ministries, and Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea owner Alan Tolson said they enjoy doing this for the community.

Saturday’s event raised nearly $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive giveaway took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday...
Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile
The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive giveaway took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday...
Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile
The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.
Carpe Diem Santa Run raises $20,000 for charity
Construction of a new animal shelter for the city of Mobile is expected to get underway in the...
Mobile City Council approves contract for initial site work on new animal shelter