Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday morning.

The event is a community-driven toy drive and holiday assistance source for families in need in the Mobile area. It also honors community leader Montraze Slater, who was shot and killed in April of this year. The Montraze Khalil Akil Slater Foundation and The Streets Iz Watchin sponsored the drive.

The collected toys were presented to children so they would have something for Christmas this year.

Terrence Simpson told FOX10 about his favorite part of the event.

The event included food, music and family fun. Jolly ol’ St. Nick also made an appearance to take pictures.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.