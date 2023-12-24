Folks celebrate progress of veterans community in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A community for veterans facing homelessness in Prichard is increasing its visibility in the community.

In November, FOX10 News told you about Cotton Mill Village, an abandoned Prichard neighborhood that’s sat empty for years. In November, the Prosperity Community Development Council and their project partners broke ground on the village. The 22-acre property has 57 dwellings.

Kingdom Renovations is helping to reconstruct the properties for the village that will serve veterans experiencing homelessness. At the time that groundbreaking, the first property was still in the works. Now, nearly two months later, the house is freshly-painted and coming together.

On Saturday, folks were out at the neighborhood celebrating the progress. Free haircuts were given away to youth, Santa Claus was ton hand with free toys for the children, and clothing and other items were given away to families.

