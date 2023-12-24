Get ready for a soaking

(WALA) - Get ready for a wet Christmas Eve! The chances of rain will increase throughout the day, with the highest chances in the evening and overnight hours. On Christmas Day, rain is likely in the morning but should stop by midday.

HOLIDAY FORECAST DETAILS:

RAIN: Rain is most likely from Sunday evening to Monday morning. The rain may be heavy at times, and there may be a few rumbles of thunder. We expect rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches.

The morning will start mostly dry, but rain coverage will increase in the afternoon. In the evening, most areas will experience a good amount of rain. The rain will continue as Santa flies overhead and will begin to taper off later on Christmas morning. By noon on Monday (Christmas Day), rain coverage will quickly decrease, and we will have drier but cloudy conditions. There is a possibility of an isolated sprinkle for the rest of the day.

WIND: In addition to the rain, we expect windy conditions from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph or higher along the coast. If you have Christmas decorations that could be blown around, make sure to secure them.

COASTAL IMPACTS: A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Sunday night. Some flooding is possible in low-lying coastal areas, such as the causeway. Surf will also be very high, with surf heights of around 6-8 feet on Sunday night.

AFTER CHRISTMAS:

After the holiday, conditions will become drier and cooler. By the end of the week, we will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. It looks like the Gulf Coast will have a chilly end to 2023.

