Increasing rain chances for Christmas Eve

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

My name is Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast!

Merry Christmas Eve! We’re starting off dry this morning, but that won’t last for long. Rain chances are on the rise heading into the rest of today. Breezy conditions will also ramp up, so be cautious with any outdoor inflatables. Heavy pockets of rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 60s.

Overnight, rain continues. Santa is looking to have a wet ride across the Gulf Coast!

Heading into the Christmas Day, rain will be isolated to begin the morning.

Futurecasts are leaning towards the rain pushing out heading closer towards lunchtime. Daytime highs will max out in the 70s, but will fall into Christmas night. Cold air moves in midweek.

Looking ahead to New Year - have layers ready to go! Things are looking chilly.

Have a great day, and Merry Christmas!

