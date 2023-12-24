Advertise With Us
Hire One

Last-minute Christmas shoppers try to complete their list with 48 hours ‘til Christmas

Last minute Christmas shopping in the Tennessee Valley
Last minute Christmas shopping in the Tennessee Valley
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is ticking. Christmas morning is less than a day and a half away.

Whether you’re getting groceries or presents, everyone is feeling that holiday crunch.

For Leigh Ann Clark, a last-minute shopper, she said she’s had trouble with finding the right gift for her kids.

“It’s been more difficult this year, honestly,” she said with a chuckle.

Leigh Ann Clark has older kids, so she says shopping for them can be a little trickier.

“I don’t know really what to get them. I asked my youngest son a couple of days ago,” she said. “I had something in mind, I asked him if he liked it, and he was like ‘No.’ I was like oh okay so we’re back to ground zero, I guess.”

Other shoppers told me that last-minute shopping has been frustrating. Everything that was on their list, has been sold out, and forced them to go in another direction.

For Clark, she said if “Gift A” doesn’t work out for her, there’s always “Gift B”.

“My go-to is going to be some cash. And just be done with it. Like, you can do what you want to do, I was just trying to put a little extra thought into it and make it more personable because even though they’re grown, they’re still my babies, but we just may go with the cash and be done with it.”

For the rest of the last-minute Christmas shoppers: don’t worry, there’s still tomorrow.

If all else fails, get those gift cards and hope for the best.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

A community for veterans facing homelessness in Prichard is increasing its visibility in the...
Folks celebrate progress of veterans community in Prichard
The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive giveaway took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday...
Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile
The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.
Carpe Diem Santa Run raises $20,000 for charity
The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive giveaway took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday...
Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile