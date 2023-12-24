Advertise With Us
Hire One

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi

Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Missing and Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old from Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Paeince Barnes was last seen Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 49 South in Simpson County.

Barnes may be accompanied by James Johnson, 55, who is six feet, four inches tall and weighs 282 pounds.

Barnes and Johnson are believed to be in a blue 2007 Lexus EX with the Mississippi tag HAZ7823.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

Last minute Christmas shopping in the Tennessee Valley
Last-minute Christmas shoppers try to complete their list with 48 hours ‘til Christmas
A community for veterans facing homelessness in Prichard is increasing its visibility in the...
Folks celebrate progress of veterans community in Prichard
The 5th Annual Chek N Toy Drive giveaway took place at Box Owt on Dauphin Street Saturday...
Chek N Toy Drive holds giveaway in Mobile
The 22nd Annual Carpe Diem Santa Run took place Saturday morning in the Mobile.
Carpe Diem Santa Run raises $20,000 for charity