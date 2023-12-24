Mobile City Council approves contract for initial site work on new animal shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction of a new animal shelter for the city of Mobile is expected to get underway in the new year.

On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council unanimously approved a $1.7 million contract for the initial site work on the shelter.

The city’s current shelter on Owens Street is 56 years old.

The new shelter will be situated on a 7-acre parcel of land on Montlimar Drive.

According to Mayor Sandy Stimpson, the new shelter’s design is nearly complete and will incorporate several features the city’s existing shelter was never built to accommodate.

Those plans include a vastly improved in-house medical suite, additional kennel space and a layout designed to improve animal conditions and enhance the experience for visitors, volunteers and potential adopters.

The new location will also allow for more outdoor spaces that can be used as recreational play areas for animals.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.