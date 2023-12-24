Advertise With Us
Hire One

Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect, authorities said.(Jeremiah Cain/FOX10 WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright on Saturday afternoon said that a standoff in the Eastwood subdivision has ended in the death of one suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Monroeville Police Department responded to the scene of a hostage situation late Saturday morning, Boatwright said. The suspect fired shots at law enforcement, Sheriff Tom Boatwright said in a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will conduct an independent investigation, following standard procedure, according to Boatwright.

FOX10 News is working to get more details on the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Inmate who died at Montgomery County Detention Facility now identified
Both State Senator Merika Coleman and State Representative Juandalynn Givan believe more...
Two bills introduced to increase access to police body cam video in Alabama
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
‘This Is Alabama’ Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl