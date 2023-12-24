Advertise With Us
One person killed in early morning shooting, Mobile police investigating

Breaking News
Breaking News(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding an early Sunday morning shooting.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Sunday, December 24, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to an incident involving gunshots at 3920 Berwyn Drive South, Maison Deville Apartments.  Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male and a female who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when unknown subjects approached the vehicle and discharged multiple shots, striking both victims.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old male succumbed to his injuries, while the 18-year-old female remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin. This incident is an active homicide investigation, and no further details will be disclosed at this time to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

If anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation of this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or by visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

