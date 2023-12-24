Advertise With Us
Hire One

Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could become a millionaire for Christmas.

After there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, the new Powerball jackpot is now sitting at about $638 million for its next drawing on Christmas.

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas Day, according to Powerball officials.

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

There have been five Powerball winners so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

Breaking News
One person killed in early morning shooting, Mobile police investigating
Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
Last minute Christmas shopping in the Tennessee Valley
Last-minute Christmas shoppers try to complete their list with 48 hours ‘til Christmas
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert issued for 6-month-old in Mississippi