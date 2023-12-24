Advertise With Us
Several Gulf Coast cities announce changes to garbage pick-up for holiday

(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several cities on the Gulf coast announced changes to their scheduled garbage collection due to the Christmas holiday.

The city of Prichard’s Public Works Department said that residents whose garbage is normally picked up on Monday will instead have their garbage collected on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to the city. Meanwhile, garbage normally collected on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

In Pensacola, officials also announced that due to the Christmas holiday, Monday garbage, yard waste and bulk trash collection will shift to Tuesday, Dec. 26, while areas normally serviced on Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to the city of Mobile’s website, there will be no collection of garbage or debris on Monday. There will be no make-up date for debris collection. Normal route collection for the week will resume Tuesday.

