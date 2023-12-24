South Alabama dominates Eastern Michigan 59-10 for first bowl win in school history

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars were back in the friendly confines of Hancock Whitney Stadium for the 68 Ventures Bowl against Eastern Michigan. The Jags went into the game without starting quarterback Carter Bradley and starting running back La’Damian Webb who were both out with injuries as well as leading receiver Caulin Lacy who transferred to Louisville. Sixth year senior Desmond Trotter got the started the game and after leading South Alabama to an opening drive field goal, he capped off the team’s second drive with a three-yard score to DJ Thomas-Jones.

Trotter rotated with true freshman Gio Lopez who capped off his first drive with a five-yard touchdown to Jamaal Pritchett to make it a 17-0 lead after the first quarter. South Alabama did not allow an Eastern Michigan first down until around the four-minute mark in the first half while Jalen Jordan and Marquise Robinson added a pair of interceptions.

South Alabama would rack up 627 total yards while holding the Eagles to just 127. The Jags would also score their most points against an FBS program on their way to a 59-10 win to claim the 68 Ventures Bowl trophy.

In his final game as a Jaguar Desmond Trotter finished with 115 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception to go along with 27 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Gio Lopez was the game’s MVP finishing with 192 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. He was also the Jags leading rusher with 7 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Pritchett took home the offensive game MVP after finishing with 8 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Lastly, Diego Guarjardo was the game’s special teams MVP after making all eight extra points and a 46-yard field goal.

South Alabama finishes the season at 7-6.

