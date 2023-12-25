2023 Hurricane Season 4th-most active on record

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2023 Hurricane Season will go down in history as the fourth-most active season on record with a total of 20 named storms.

Seven hurricanes formed and three became major storms.

Fortunately, the Pine Belt saw no activity at all.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed off the west coast of Florida in early June and dissipated near Cuba on June 3.

Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy formed in the Atlantic Ocean on June 15 and 18, respectively. Neither storm impacted the United States’ mainland.

On Aug. 25, a tropical system formed near the Yucatan Peninsula. By Aug. 27 the system had become was named Tropical Storm Idalia, and after moving through the Gulf of Mexico, it made landfall on Aug. 340 as a major, Category 4 hurricane.

Four people died in two states because of the hurricane, and the storm was responsible for an estimated $2.5 billion in damage.

The strongest hurricane of the season was Hurricane Lee. It peaked at 165 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, scale, making it a Category 5 storm.

Lee caused widespread wind-and-wave action along the East Coast and was blamed for many power outages in Maine.

The hurricane made landfall in Long Island, Nova Scotia, on Sept. 16.

Overall, we can count our lucky stars here in the Pine Belt.

The hurricane season of 2024 officially will begin on June 1 and last until Nov. 30.

Safety tip: Always be prepared with a plan of action and a hurricane survival kit.

