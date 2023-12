MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For Christmas Day, rain will be isolated to begin the morning.

Futurecasts are leaning towards the rain pushing out closer toward lunchtime. Daytime highs will max out in the 70s, but will fall into Christmas night. Cold air moves in midweek.

Looking ahead to New Year, have layers ready to go! Things are looking chilly.

Have a great day, and Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.