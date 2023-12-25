High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase that crashed out on Dauphin Island Parkway and Old Military Road has left an innocent driver in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect ran a red light during a vehicle pursuit and struck another vehicle, causing the innocent driver to be ejected from the driver side door.

The suspect allegedly had large amounts of drugs and a three-year-old child in the vehicle during the incident,.

The three-year-old was not injured, but is being checked for injuries and the innocent driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.