High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase that crashed out on Dauphin Island Parkway and Old Military Road has left an innocent driver in critical condition, according to police.
Authorities said the suspect ran a red light during a vehicle pursuit and struck another vehicle, causing the innocent driver to be ejected from the driver side door.
The suspect allegedly had large amounts of drugs and a three-year-old child in the vehicle during the incident,.
The three-year-old was not injured, but is being checked for injuries and the innocent driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.
The suspect is in custody.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.