SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says 60-year-old Joseph Ladnier was last seen Christmas Eve morning as he left his home in Hurley.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification Monday evening on behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

60-year-old Joseph Ladnier was last seen on Sunday, December 24, at about 8 a.m. in the 22000 block of Begonia Road in Jackson County, driving in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Ladnier left to visit his son on Lilly Patch Road in Moss Point and never made it to his son’s home. He has not used any of his bank cards and his vehicle tag has not been scanned by any local or interstate tag readers.

His vehicle is a 2004 red and maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.

Ladnier's vehicle is a 2004 red/maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.
Ladnier's vehicle is a 2004 red/maroon Toyota Tundra, with a Mississippi disabled tag, DB0034Q.

Officials say Ladnier has health issues that require him to be on medication. If you have information on his whereabouts or have seen Ladnier, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

