Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts 75th annual Christmas lunch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sounds of Christmas carols filled the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Downtown Mobile as volunteers put the finishing touches on Christmas lunch for those in need.

“We’re excited for anybody that’s hungry, alone, just anyone who wants to come in and have a meal, that’s what we’re here for,” said Mark Isbell, Executive Director of PR and Communications with Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Mark Isbell with Waterfront Rescue Mission says they started working on their Christmas meal right after Thanksgiving. With the help of their volunteers, he says they were able to serve just under 1900 meals between here and the mission in Pensacola.

“In the missions we’re only serving about 500 meals and then we have about 1400 meals that we have sent out to partner organizations or going out into the camps and allowing other ministries to serve,” added Isbell.

Visitors to the mission listened to a brief sermon before being treated to lunch by volunteers like Carrie French and her daughters who came back after volunteering at Thanksgiving.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to help at Christmas and they readily said yes let’s go do this together and serve because they just saw how important it was at Thanksgiving to just love on people,” said Carrie French.

Volunteers from all walks of life went from table to table carrying a hot meal and refilling drinks throughout the morning. While the free meal was a blessing to those who stopped by the volunteers say the smiles on their faces meant everything to them.

“It’s just very rewarding to be able to see people’s faces lit up and give hugs on such a day that’s tough for many,” said French.

The mission says they had around 175 volunteers between Mobile and Pensacola.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.