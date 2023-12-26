Advertise With Us
ALEA releases details on Monroe County standoff that claimed suspect’s life

A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect, authorities said.(Jeremiah Cain/FOX10 WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday released details about a fatal standoff Saturday in Monroe County.

At the request of the Monroeville Police Department, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting that claimed the life of a man who barricaded himself inside a Monroeville home, ALEA said.

Officers with the Monroeville Police Department and deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Ash Lane in Monroeville Saturday morning regarding a person who alleged shot into an occupied dwelling. When authorities arrived on the scene, officers encountered 52-year-old Thomas McMillian of Monroeville, who authorities said fired at officers and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene as a standoff then ensued for several hours, ALEA said.

According to authorities, McMillian later came out of the house armed and was involved in a shooting with officers.

McMillian was taken to Monroeville Hospital where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured the incident, authorities said.

ALEA said McMillian’s body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

