ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has wrapped up its investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

ALEA announced it passed the results of the investigation on to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

The investigation began following the shooting death of Perkins on September 29.

ALEA said Decatur police officers responded to a call on Ryan Drive involving a man with a gun. The man, later identified as Perkins, was found to be armed with a handgun which was also equipped with a light, authorities said.

The Perkins family is used to having large celebrations for every holiday. This year, they’re missing a key member at the table, Steve Perkins.

Investigators said he pointed the gun at a Decatur officer who then opened fire on him.

Perkins, 39, was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The officers connected to the incident were identified as Ofc. Christian Mukadam, Sgt. Vance Summers, Ofc. Bailey Marquette and Ofc. Joey Williams.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling fired three of the officers and suspended a fourth. All four are appealing the discipline.

Now, the officers wait for possible criminal charges in the case.

Anderson released the following statement to WAFF 48 on Tuesday:

I can confirm that I did meet today with the lead investigator for ALEA in the Perkins case and did receive his case report during that meeting. I have already started my review of the file in anticipation of presenting the case to the grand jury. By law, I cannot divulge when the grand jury will meet to consider this case. In the meantime, several assistant district attorneys, my investigator and I will be reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence contained in this report, as well as all applicable laws.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.