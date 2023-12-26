Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be guilty of a crime under proposed legislation.

Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, wants those violators charged with a Class A misdemeanor that would carry up to a year in prison.

The Alabama Legislature passed a law in 2022 allowing the carry of concealed weapons without a permit, with provisions that those with firearms disclose that information to law enforcement officers upon request.

However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an opinion that, without a specific penalty provision, failure to disclose could be unenforceable.

Lawmakers will consider England’s bill when their session begins in early February.

