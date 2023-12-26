Chilly days ahead as year wraps up

(WALA) - We woke up cooler this morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and the lower 50s overnight. Temperatures today will max out in the upper 50s and the lower60s.

We will stay mostly cloudy, with many clouds looking gray and gloomy.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid- to upper 30s and the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, some chilly mornings are ahead of us. Light freezes are possible towards the end of the week.

