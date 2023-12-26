Chilly but not frigid tonight

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low 40s in metro areas along Interstate10 while inland counties can expect to be in the upper 30s and coastal areas will only drop into the upper 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Then it will be turning chillier for the rest of the week, with lows in the upper 30s on Thursday and highs only in the low 50s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Friday morning will be near freezing and once again highs will only be in the low 50s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

A light freeze is expected Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny and cool in the afternoon with highs only in the low 50s.

New Year’s Eve will start chilly, in the mid 30s. It will warm into the upper 50s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies again.

New Year’s Day will be milder with lows around 40 and highs around 60. Also, a chance of some showers returns. The chances though are spotty.

