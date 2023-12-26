Church in Saraland offering to blow up your old Christmas trees

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Out with the old and in with the new.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to get rid of your Christmas tree and start the new year fresh, Bayou Sara Baptist Church has an explosive disposal method.

“It’s just a fun event,” said Dustin Tutor.

While many will bring in the new year gazing at fireworks, others in Saraland plan to spend New Year’s Eve blowing up old Christmas trees.

“I’ve done it almost every year for the last 20 years and it just gets bigger every year,” Tutor adds.

Yup, you heard right. Bayou Sara Baptist church Family Pastor Dustin Tutor says he and some of his students blow up Christmas trees every year after their Christmas and New Year’s party.

“We’ll build some sort of structure out of it would it be a pyramid or last year was a big square, tower. And then again, we’ll put several thousand bottle rockets and different other fireworks and that kind of stuff in it,” Tutor explains.

They plan to keep the tradition going this year, incorporating a trebuchet into the fun… which is basically a big catapult. Tutor gave us a demonstration of how it will be used to light up this year’s batch of Christmas trees.

“Anybody in the community can bring a tree. We ask them to bring them to the backside of the church. We have a green garbage dump out there. We say lay it beside it, you know, don’t block it,” said Tutor.

The cutoff time for drop-offs is Sunday, December 31st, at 6 pm. Donors are asked to remove all ornaments, decorations, and lights before dropping off their trees.

For those eager to witness the explosive spectacle, arrive at the church between 9:30-9:45 on December 31st. The light show will start at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.