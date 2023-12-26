Cloudy and dry today and Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mainly cloudy but dry conditions are expected today and tomorrow, with a cold front arriving early on Thursday. This front will bring clearer and colder air for the weekend. While there is no chance of rain as the front passes, clouds will persist until the system moves through our area. Freezing temperatures are likely over the weekend.

TODAY

A powerful low-pressure system in the middle of the county is causing clouds to stream into our area, resulting in mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be much cooler than on Christmas, reaching around 60 degrees in the afternoon and dropping to the 40s overnight.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. While high temperatures will cool to around 60 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday will be even cooler. The cold front will pass overnight on Wednesday, bringing mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures for Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 50s.

WEEKEND

Due to the influx of cold air late in the week, our weekend will be quite cold. The coldest temperatures are expected on Saturday morning, with some areas dropping into the 20s. For New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be slightly higher, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and dropping to near 40 overnight. No rain is expected on New Year’s Eve.

JANUARY 1

Our next chance of rain will likely occur during the day on Monday. We will continue to monitor long-range models to determine the exact timing of the showers.

