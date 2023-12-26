Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A guard was shot and killed at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff-elect Ward Calhoun said two correctional officers who work there got into a fight, which led to one firing on the other, killing one. It happened in the parking lot around 1 p.m. Deputies and EMS responded. The suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Names of those involved were not immediately available.

Calhoun said both guards were on duty so this is an officer-involved shooting. The investigation will be handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

News 11 has obtained a statement from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility’s Public Relations team at Management & Training Corporation, which operates the prison: “We are heartbroken to report a tragic and fatal altercation that occurred between two correctional officers at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the parking lot of the facility on Tuesday, December 26 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST. Officers immediately responded after hearing a gunshot and placed the suspect in restraints. Local law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived soon after. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being processed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. The facility is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate what led to the altercation. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. MTC is committed to supporting them through this very difficult time.”

