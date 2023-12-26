Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A guard was shot and killed at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lauderdale County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff-elect Ward Calhoun said two correctional officers who work there got into a fight, which led to one firing on the other, killing one. It happened in the parking lot around 1 p.m. Deputies and EMS responded. The suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Names of those involved were not immediately available.

Calhoun said both guards were on duty so this is an officer-involved shooting. The investigation will be handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

News 11 has obtained a statement from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility’s Public Relations team at Management & Training Corporation, which operates the prison:
“We are heartbroken to report a tragic and fatal altercation that occurred between two correctional officers at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the parking lot of the facility on Tuesday, December 26 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST. Officers immediately responded after hearing a gunshot and placed the suspect in restraints. Local law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived soon after. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being processed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. The facility is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate what led to the altercation. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. MTC is committed to supporting them through this very difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alabama News

ALEA releases details on Monroe County standoff that claimed suspect’s life

ALEA releases details on Monroe County standoff that claimed suspect’s life

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
ALEA releases details on Monroe County standoff that claimed suspect’s life

News

Church in Saraland offering cool way to dispose of old Christmas trees

Church in Saraland offering cool way to dispose of old Christmas trees

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Out with the old and in with the new.

Mobile County

Church in Saraland offering cool way to dispose of old Christmas trees

Church in Saraland offering cool way to dispose of old Christmas trees

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Church in Saraland offering cool way to dispose of old Christmas trees

Mobile County

High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver

High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Ristaneo
A high-speed chase that crashed out on Dauphin Island Parkway and Old Military Road has left an innocent driver in critical condition, according to police.

Alabama News

An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.

Driver in custody after Tesla crashes, burns on Interstate 65

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.

Latest News

Alabama News

A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...

ALEA releases details on Monroe County standoff that claimed suspect’s life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday released details about a fatal standoff Saturday in Monroe County.

Wires

Federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.

A lawsuit challenging Alabama’s transgender care ban for minors will move forward, judge says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By By The Associated Press
A federal judge declined Tuesday to stay litigation over Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Alabama News

Steve Perkins

ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kate Norum
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has wrapped up its investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

Mardi Gras

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.

Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.

Mardi Gras

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.

Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.