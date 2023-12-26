Advertise With Us
Hire One

Driver in custody after Tesla crashes, burns on Interstate 65

An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.(Mgn)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.

According to the Pine Level Fire Department, units were called to a traffic accident with a vehicle fire around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a Tesla Model Y in flames. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was already on the scene and had closed the interstate.

The driver was uninjured and had escaped the vehicle before the fire department arrived, officials say.

Firefighters say due to the thermal runaway of the Tesla’s battery, the fire required over 36,000 gallons of water before it was brought under control in a little over an hour.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies including the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Officials say a fire of this kind was a first for Autauga County.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by ALEA, but it is unclear why. WSFA 12 News has reached out to ALEA for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6
The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations