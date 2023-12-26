Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas is in the rearview mirror and many folks in Mobile and Baldwin counties are now preparing to ring in the new year in grand style.

The city of Fairhope will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve street party. The free event will kick off in downtown Fairhope at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The festivities will start with a live performance by the Ready or Knot band at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, including face painting and balloon animals.

The ball drop and fireworks will happen at midnight.

The countdown is on for the big event in downtown Mobile to bring in the new year.

The MoonPie Drop is just five days away.

MoonPie Over Mobile, in its 15th year, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with musical headliners Yo-Yo, Dana Dane, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Rob Base. The concerts are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Activities get underway earlier in the day with a Kids Zone and an early MoonPie drop for the children.

The cutting of a giant MoonPie will take place around 7:45 p.m. with a second-line parade to follow.

The celebration culminates when the 600-pound, 12-foot-tall electronic MoonPie drops 317 feet from the atop the 34th floor of the RSA Trustmark building at midnight to ring in 2024.

