Advertise With Us
Hire One

Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations

Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Christmas is in the rearview mirror and many folks in Mobile and Baldwin counties are now preparing to ring in the new year in grand style.

The city of Fairhope will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve street party. The free event will kick off in downtown Fairhope at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The festivities will start with a live performance by the Ready or Knot band at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. There will also be plenty of children’s activities, including face painting and balloon animals.

The ball drop and fireworks will happen at midnight.

The countdown is on for the big event in downtown Mobile to bring in the new year.

The MoonPie Drop is just five days away.

MoonPie Over Mobile, in its 15th year, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with musical headliners Yo-Yo, Dana Dane, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Rob Base. The concerts are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Activities get underway earlier in the day with a Kids Zone and an early MoonPie drop for the children.

The cutting of a giant MoonPie will take place around 7:45 p.m. with a second-line parade to follow.

The celebration culminates when the 600-pound, 12-foot-tall electronic MoonPie drops 317 feet from the atop the 34th floor of the RSA Trustmark building at midnight to ring in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6
The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local cities plan New Year’s Eve celebrations
good news 2023
FOX10 Good News 2023 Special