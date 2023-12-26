Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The good times kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park. The festivities will feature a concert by the Juke Box Brass Band.

The event is free.

The first parade of the season is the Krewe de la Dauphine on Saturday, Jan. 13 on Dauphin Island. Then the Conde Cavaliers get things rolling in downtown Mobile on Friday, Jan. 26.

Fat Tuesday this year falls on Feb 13.

