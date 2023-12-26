Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The good times kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park. The festivities will feature a concert by the Juke Box Brass Band.

The event is free.

The first parade of the season is the Krewe de la Dauphine on Saturday, Jan. 13 on Dauphin Island. Then the Conde Cavaliers get things rolling in downtown Mobile on Friday, Jan. 26.

Fat Tuesday this year falls on Feb 13.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma

Latest News

The city of Mobile is set to light its Mardi Gras tree on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Mardi Gras Park.
Mobile to light Mardi Gras tree Jan. 6
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
‘This Is Alabama’ Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
'This Is Alabama' Mardi Gras parade rolls in Mobile ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
Downtown Mobile preparing for Mardi Gras parade ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
Downtown Mobile preparing for Mardi Gras parade ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl