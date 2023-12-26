Advertise With Us
Pedestrian and officer struck by suspect drunk driver

St. Francis Street
By Lee Peck and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian and an MPD officer on a bike were struck by a suspected drunk driver tonight in downtown Mobile, according to police.

Authorities said they were attempting to pull over a black Tahoe at the 200 block of St. Francis Street when it hit an officer on a bicycle.

The Tahoe then hit a woman as it was fleeing the scene, according to officials.

The officer did not sustain any injuries and the female victim was taken away by an ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the suspect has been apprehended or not.

