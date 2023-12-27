Advertise With Us
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile

(Source: KNOE)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man was killed and two elderly women were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night on Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the fatal traffic crash around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Sigler Avenue.

The preliminary findings indicate that two vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane, police said.

The driver of one vehicle, 34-year-old Brian Evans, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The 71-year-old female driver and the 73-year-old female passenger from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD said.

The crash remains under investigation.

