1 shot at Cimarron Ridge Apartments on Grelot Road
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Cimarron Ridge Apartments that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 26.
Police said a suspect shot into an occupied vehicle and struck one male victim.
The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect fled the scene and MPD is continuing to investigate.
