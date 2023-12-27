1 shot at Cimarron Ridge Apartments on Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Cimarron Ridge Apartments that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 26.

Police said a suspect shot into an occupied vehicle and struck one male victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect fled the scene and MPD is continuing to investigate.

