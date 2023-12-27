ADPH: Kitten in Autauga County tests positive for rabies

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed that a young kitten in Autauga County contracted rabies.

The affected kitten was taken to a vet when it started showing signs of brain problems. On Dec. 22, after it’s death, the kitten tested positive for rabies. More testing is being done to confirm the exact strain.

The cat was one of three kittens taken in by their owner about a month ago, according to ADPH. The other two kittens have been vaccinated and quarantined.

“This is another reminder to get your pets vaccinated against rabies regardless of where you live,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones. “We have found rabies positives in both domestic animals and wildlife very close to populated locations.”

Alabama state law requires that all pet dogs, cats, and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older have up-to-date vaccinations against rabies.

To reduce the risk of your pets getting rabies, the ADPH recommends taking the following precautions to prevent your animals from coming into contact with animals that could give them rabies:

Keep pets in fenced areas or on a leash.

Do not leave uneaten food scraps near your home.

Do not feed or keep wild animals as pets. Doing this is also illegal.

Do not approach wild animals or pets acting strangely.

For more information about rabies and prevention, please contact ADPH at (334) 206-5969 or visit their website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.