Before you return those unwanted presents, donate them to the Dothan Rescue Mission

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas has come and gone, and people may have presents they may not want to keep. Instead of returning those, you can instead give them to those in need.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports there are over 3,434 homeless people living in Alabama on a given night.

The Dothan Rescue Mission helps all, and has been a staple in the community since 1979. They help all kinds of people from different backgrounds of need.

“We help strictly with Dothan Utilities as far as paying bills. Some other minor things is we may help with sometimes medicine, gas those kids of things to help people get by so one thing does not set them back completely.” Brad Hardy the Executive director of Dothan Rescue Mission said.

Hardy has been apart of this mission for 19 years. He encourages people to bring their unwanted gifts, to gift those living in the shelter. “It will help us a lot. If those items are just lying around and you have maybe 1 or 2 more than what you need for Christmas, that would be perfect. Because this is the time of year when it goes real quick. " Hardy expressed.

The rescue usually sees a spike after the holidays, when it starts to get colder outside. “By the time holidays come around, they have had enough, and they are ready to come in. So we will see that group com in. Others around the holidays have some of the worst luck and some of the bad things in their life happen around the holidays. They will need us quickly.” Hardy told us.

Throughout the year, the Dothan Rescue Missions sees over 3,000 people men, women, and kids who are passing through.

“We are just trying to keep people from going any further down. The further down they go, the worse they feel about themselves. What we want to show them is their worth and their value and fill that back up in them. If we can do that and get them on their feet, then we have accomplished what we were called to do.” Hardy said.

Items they need right now are travel-sized- deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. You can drop those off at 218 East Crawford street, in Dothan.

