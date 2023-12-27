Behind grisly daily headlines, crime declined in Mobile in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting on Christmas Eve marked the city’s latest violent death. To many residents, it seems like evidence that Mobile is getting more dangerous.

“Crime’s definitely getting worse here,” resident Chad Fant told FOX10 News, adding, “Every day. I mean, you see it on the news – somebody got shot, stabbed or whatever.”

Fairhope resident Scott McTaggart told FOX10 News that he felt perfectly safe downtown on Wednesday as he strolled along Dauphin Street. But he added, “Sometimes I get concerned about coming over on this side of the bay.”

The numbers tell a different story, though. The city is on track to post declines in nearly all of the most serious categories of offenses.

“We’re still, for the most part, double digits down in violent crime,” Police Chief Paul Prine said. “And we’re doing a great job at it if you look over the last two years. The men and women of the department are doing a great job.”

The outlook for public safety was not exactly positive on the very first day of 2023. Mobilians attending the New Year’s Eve celebration downtown were reeling from a mass shooting that took place just before midnight.

But even murders are trending down. With three homicides this month, Mobile now has recorded 31 so far this year. That’s down from 41 last year and 51 in 2021, which was the most in at least a quarter century.

Prine noted that homicides are down roughly 40 percent since he took office in 2021.

In some ways, it is a continuation of a long-term pattern. Even with the 2021 spike in murders, overall crime has been trending down since 2017 when the police reported nearly 16,000 crimes in the seven most serious categories. Crimes in those categories dropped each of the next five years, declining 41 percent overall.

And the city is on track to finish this year with another decline. Through November, compared to the same period last year, robberies and motor vehicle thefts are up slightly, but homicides, rapes, burglaries and larcenies were down by double digits. And aggravated assault was down nearly 10 percent.

Criminologists typically urge caution in interpreting crime data since a variety of factors – including chance – can influence trends. But Prine rejected that.

“We don’t believe in luck. … We have a very strong strategic plan,” he said. “We are not out just randomly enforcing laws on just anybody. We are a targeted approach, and what that means is that we follow where the crime is.”

Prine attributed the gains to a renewed focus on people who have committed crimes in the past and targeting high-crime areas. He said police are getting better cooperation from the public, and he added that fewer officers are leaving the force.

“We’ve slowed attrition down, respectively, 20 percent over the last two years. … That was a really big deal for me. It was a big deal for the Police Department and, certainly, for the mayor.”

Some Mobile residents said they have noticed improvement in crime.

“I think it’s gotten better,” said Andrew Dickson. “It’s the perception you look at it with. You know, are you looking for good or you looking for bad?

Mike Wright agreed.

“I think the police presence is a lot better than it used to be,” he said.

Orion Jackson said it is difficult to say.

“I think probably getting better, personally,” he said. “But at the same time, my little bubble isn’t all of Mobile, as well.”

Mobile’s executive director of public safety, Rob Lasky, said he does not want to grow complacent. He said his thoughts are with the victims, like 9-year-old Cailee Knight, shot to death this month – regardless of declining numbers.

“That’s a victory,” he said. “However, it’s no consolation to this young girl’s family or what’s going on in the street.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.