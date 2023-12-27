Cedar Point Pier in Coden to close for repairs, upgrades

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - The Cedar Point Pier in Coden will close temporarily at the end of December and again in early January.

According to Mobile County officials, the pier will close at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023. The pier will close again at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

The pier, located at 18250 Dauphin Island Parkway, is be closed for repairs and to replace the temporary restroom structure with a permanent one, according to county officials.

